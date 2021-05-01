Brokerages Set Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Target Price at $16.67

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.67.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JNCE shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In other news, insider Elizabeth Trehu sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $136,215.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,100 shares of company stock valued at $143,131. 43.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 434.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital acquired a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Hershey Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JNCE stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.43. 181,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,080. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.28 and a 200 day moving average of $9.34. Jounce Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $14.84. The company has a market cap of $482.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.34.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $62.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.54 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jounce Therapeutics will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

