Brokerages Set Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Target Price at $68.18

Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.18.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KRC. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

In other news, President Tyler H. Rose sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $683,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 153,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,482,511.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 23,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $1,607,763.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,682.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 106,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,016,000 after acquiring an additional 30,300 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 85,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,629,000 after acquiring an additional 4,418 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 199.2% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 36,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 5,956 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 126,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,321,000 after acquiring an additional 5,029 shares during the period. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KRC traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,728,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,448. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.43. Kilroy Realty has a fifty-two week low of $45.28 and a fifty-two week high of $70.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $235.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.10 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kilroy Realty will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.15%.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.