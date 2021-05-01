Brokerages Set Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) PT at GBX 1,563.89

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,576 ($20.59).

TPK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,644 ($21.48) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,533 ($20.03) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 2,020 ($26.39) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,375 ($17.96) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,460 ($19.07) to GBX 1,600 ($20.90) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Chambers bought 238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,472 ($19.23) per share, with a total value of £3,503.36 ($4,577.16). Also, insider Pete Redfern bought 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,362 ($17.79) per share, for a total transaction of £367.74 ($480.45). Insiders have bought a total of 284 shares of company stock valued at $416,469 in the last quarter.

TPK traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,537 ($20.08). The stock had a trading volume of 1,036,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,900. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.12. Travis Perkins has a 1-year low of GBX 979.35 ($12.80) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,051 ($26.80). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,598.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,405.21.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

