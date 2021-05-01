Brokerages Set Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Target Price at $30.39

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.39.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th.

VIRT traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,114,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,335. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of -0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.27. Virtu Financial has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $32.35.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.37. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 52.12%. The firm had revenue of $455.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.12 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Virtu Financial will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.38%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $815,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 99.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial during the first quarter valued at $1,188,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Virtu Financial in the first quarter valued at about $2,643,000. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Virtu Financial by 5.1% in the first quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 17,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. 58.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

