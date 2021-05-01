Brokers Issue Forecasts for Littelfuse, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Littelfuse in a report released on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $2.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.14. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Littelfuse’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.39 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $463.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.76 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis.

LFUS has been the subject of several other research reports. CL King began coverage on Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.75.

NASDAQ LFUS opened at $265.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. Littelfuse has a 52 week low of $131.81 and a 52 week high of $287.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $268.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LFUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 787,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,645,000 after buying an additional 306,334 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Littelfuse during the 4th quarter worth about $75,146,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 318,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,155,000 after purchasing an additional 117,062 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 187,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,777,000 after purchasing an additional 104,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 303,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,254,000 after purchasing an additional 97,928 shares in the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 4,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,202,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,234,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.94, for a total value of $664,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 264,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,290,601.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,008 shares of company stock valued at $8,366,346 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.15%.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

