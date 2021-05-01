Brokers Issue Forecasts for Teck Resources Ltd.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:TCK)

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) – Analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Teck Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.75.

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.38 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.53 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

