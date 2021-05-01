Brokers Set Expectations for eBay Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EBAY)

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for eBay in a report released on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the e-commerce company will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.83.

Get eBay alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna cut eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on eBay from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on eBay from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.85.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $55.79 on Friday. eBay has a 1 year low of $38.34 and a 1 year high of $65.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. eBay’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in eBay by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in eBay in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $1,351,822.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,354,145.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

eBay announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.