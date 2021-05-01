Brokers Set Expectations for Manhattan Associates, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MANH)

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Tillman now forecasts that the software maker will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.29. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Manhattan Associates’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist raised their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.13.

MANH opened at $137.24 on Friday. Manhattan Associates has a 1-year low of $66.00 and a 1-year high of $146.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.26. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.57 and a beta of 1.93.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 52.61% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $156.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 0.4% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 28,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 7,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total transaction of $913,301.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,083.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

