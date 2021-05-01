Brunswick Co. (BC) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 17th

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.335 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Brunswick has increased its dividend by 44.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years.

Brunswick stock opened at $107.13 on Friday. Brunswick has a 1-year low of $42.78 and a 1-year high of $109.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.87.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Brunswick will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total transaction of $321,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BC. Raymond James raised their price objective on Brunswick from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup raised Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Brunswick from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Brunswick from $99.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Brunswick presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.06.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

