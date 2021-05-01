Brunswick Co. (BC) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 17th

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.335 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.
Brunswick has increased its dividend by 44.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years.
Brunswick stock opened at $107.13 on Friday. Brunswick has a 1-year low of $42.78 and a 1-year high of $109.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.87.
In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total transaction of $321,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have issued reports on BC. Raymond James raised their price objective on Brunswick from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup raised Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Brunswick from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Brunswick from $99.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Brunswick presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.06.
Brunswick Company Profile
Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.
