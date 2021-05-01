Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Brunswick from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Brunswick from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Brunswick from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.06.

Shares of NYSE BC traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 943,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,391. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.95. Brunswick has a fifty-two week low of $42.78 and a fifty-two week high of $109.18.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total value of $321,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 38.1% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Brunswick by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Brunswick during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the first quarter valued at about $1,907,000. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

