Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.300-7.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.40 billion-$5.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.05 billion.Brunswick also updated its FY 2022 guidance to 8.250-8.750 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BC shares. TheStreet raised Brunswick from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley raised their price target on Brunswick from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Truist Securities raised their price target on Brunswick from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on Brunswick from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Brunswick from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brunswick has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.06.

Shares of NYSE BC traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.13. The company had a trading volume of 943,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.77. Brunswick has a one year low of $42.78 and a one year high of $109.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.87.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Brunswick’s revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total value of $321,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

