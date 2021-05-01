Brunswick (NYSE:BC) PT Raised to $105.00

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Brunswick from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Brunswick from $99.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley upped their price objective on Brunswick from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.06.

NYSE BC traded up $1.48 on Friday, reaching $107.13. The stock had a trading volume of 943,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,391. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Brunswick has a 1 year low of $42.78 and a 1 year high of $109.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.95.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.78. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is 24.94%.

In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total transaction of $321,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Brunswick by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,694,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,649,000 after buying an additional 170,537 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brunswick by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,888,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,995,000 after purchasing an additional 15,878 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Brunswick by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,506,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,885,000 after purchasing an additional 93,916 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Brunswick by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,236,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,274,000 after purchasing an additional 42,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Brunswick by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,121,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,502,000 after purchasing an additional 256,185 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

