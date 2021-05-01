BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.64

BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.64 and traded as high as $2.73. BSQUARE shares last traded at $2.57, with a volume of 99,672 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.18 million, a PE ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.65.

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The software maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.07 million during the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative net margin of 5.92% and a negative return on equity of 25.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in BSQUARE in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in BSQUARE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in BSQUARE by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,134,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 143,903 shares in the last quarter. 16.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR)

BSQUARE Corporation provides software solutions and related engineering services to businesses that develop, market, and sell standalone intelligent systems in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. The company designs, configures, and deploys technologies to solve problems of manufacturers and operators of connected devices.

