(BTA.L) (LON:BTA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

May 1st, 2021

(BTA.L) (LON:BTA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 165 ($2.16).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BTA shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on (BTA.L) from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of (BTA.L) in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on (BTA.L) from GBX 175 ($2.29) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.44) target price on shares of (BTA.L) in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised (BTA.L) to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

