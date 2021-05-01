BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) Short Interest Down 62.5% in April

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a decline of 62.5% from the March 31st total of 51,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19.2 days.

BTBIF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on BTB Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of BTBIF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.30. 263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,320. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.34 and a 200-day moving average of $2.90. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $3.49.

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is an important owner of properties in eastern Canada. As at November 10th, 2020, BTB owns 64 retail, office and industrial properties for a total leasable area of approximately 5.3 million square feet and an approximate total asset value as of September 30th, 2020 of approximately of $946M.

