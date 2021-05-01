BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB) Rating Reiterated by National Bank Financial

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB)‘s stock had its “sector perform under weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$22.46 million during the quarter.

