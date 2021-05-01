Buckhead Capital Management LLC Buys 10 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 788 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on GOOG. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,794.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,495.63.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total transaction of $2,565,144.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,656,308.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,279.93, for a total transaction of $6,839,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,208,523.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,104 shares of company stock worth $42,565,228. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,410.12 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,299.00 and a 12-month high of $2,452.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,181.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,915.40.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

