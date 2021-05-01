Buckhead Capital Management LLC Buys 1,338 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,949 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and comprises approximately 2.3% of Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $9,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BDX shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.08.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $248.81 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $219.50 and a 52-week high of $284.97. The company has a market capitalization of $72.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

