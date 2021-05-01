Buckhead Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $5,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in AutoZone by 16.4% during the first quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,485,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 3.7% during the first quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,245,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ purchased a new position in AutoZone during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 31.8% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,780,000 after buying an additional 8,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in AutoZone by 34.9% during the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,505.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup began coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,395.00 to $1,562.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,565.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,423.23.

In related news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total transaction of $4,306,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,560,407.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 3,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,191.16, for a total value of $3,644,949.60. Insiders have sold a total of 27,673 shares of company stock valued at $35,119,737 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AZO opened at $1,464.12 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $982.30 and a 12 month high of $1,524.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,407.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,236.55.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.39 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

