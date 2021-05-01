Buckhead Capital Management LLC Sells 229 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WELL. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Welltower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in Welltower by 121.7% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Welltower by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in Welltower by 145.1% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on WELL. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Welltower from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Welltower from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Welltower from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Welltower from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.64.

WELL opened at $75.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.88. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.08 and a 12-month high of $77.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.58). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.65%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

