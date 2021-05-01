BWX Technologies (BWXT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 61.50%. The business had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect BWX Technologies to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:BWXT opened at $66.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.12. BWX Technologies has a 12 month low of $49.60 and a 12 month high of $68.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.06%.

BWXT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. BWX Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.40.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.09, for a total value of $61,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,967 shares in the company, valued at $4,518,644.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,300 shares of company stock worth $201,903. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

