Bytecoin (BCN) Price Up 33.1% This Week

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. One Bytecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Bytecoin has a total market cap of $195.92 million and approximately $223,729.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded up 33.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $424.62 or 0.00737920 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004427 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000305 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bytecoin Profile

BCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org . The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Bytecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

