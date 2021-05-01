Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,000 shares, a decrease of 47.0% from the March 31st total of 182,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 1.2% in the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 54,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 23.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 6,011 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $465,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 120,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 9,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000.

CCD opened at $32.51 on Friday. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $16.75 and a 52 week high of $34.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.21.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%.

About Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.

