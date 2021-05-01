Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $278.87 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) will announce $278.87 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Callon Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $245.61 million and the highest estimate coming in at $324.00 million. Callon Petroleum posted sales of $289.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will report full-year sales of $1.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Callon Petroleum.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.50. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 219.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $295.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.57 million.

CPE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Callon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Shares of CPE stock traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,284,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,867,779. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -0.72, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Callon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $42.31.

In related news, CAO Gregory F. Conaway sold 10,000 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $395,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,312,064. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total transaction of $41,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,038.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,400 shares of company stock worth $482,812. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $183,000. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. 39.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

