Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.92 EPS

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) released its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.92), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 18.14%.

CPT traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,015,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,846. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $80.79 and a 1-year high of $121.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 65.87%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CPT. Robert W. Baird upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.57.

In other news, Director William F. Paulsen sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total transaction of $597,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,407.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

