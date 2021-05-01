Canaccord Genuity Boosts QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target to $188.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $180.00 to $188.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on QCOM. Barclays raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.65.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $138.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM has a 52 week low of $74.09 and a 52 week high of $167.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.51.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 18.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,752 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 261.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 129,498 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $15,239,000 after purchasing an additional 93,675 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,354 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $723,000. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

