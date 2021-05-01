Canaccord Genuity Boosts Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target to $285.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Guggenheim started coverage on Stryker in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $257.96.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $262.63 on Wednesday. Stryker has a 1-year low of $171.75 and a 1-year high of $268.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $247.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.50. The company has a market capitalization of $98.83 billion, a PE ratio of 56.97, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 30.51%.

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,319 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,008 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in Stryker by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,339,824 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $328,311,000 after acquiring an additional 13,604 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $4,885,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Stryker by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 203,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $49,802,000 after acquiring an additional 14,117 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

