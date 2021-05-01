Canaccord Genuity Increases Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $4,400.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $4,000.00 target price (up from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4,072.33.

AMZN stock traded down $3.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3,467.42. 7,009,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,642,387. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 101.53, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $2,256.38 and a fifty-two week high of $3,554.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3,226.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,199.49.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,122,000. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 29.1% during the first quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 346 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,700 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $23,824,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.7% during the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 10,784 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,368,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $359,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

