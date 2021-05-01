Canaccord Genuity Raises HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Price Target to $24.00

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HSTM. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HealthStream from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.00.

HSTM stock opened at $24.16 on Wednesday. HealthStream has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $25.80. The company has a market cap of $762.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.46, a PEG ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.09.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $63.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that HealthStream will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey L. Mclaren sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $94,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,247. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSTM. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in HealthStream by 467.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 671,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,674,000 after buying an additional 553,493 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its stake in HealthStream by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 555,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,128,000 after buying an additional 235,857 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in HealthStream by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,193,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,587,000 after buying an additional 168,226 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in HealthStream in the 4th quarter worth $3,082,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in HealthStream by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 238,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,218,000 after purchasing an additional 84,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

