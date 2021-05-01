Canaccord Genuity Trims Orca Energy Group (OTCMKTS:ORXGF) Target Price to $8.10

Orca Energy Group (OTCMKTS:ORXGF) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity from $8.40 to $8.10 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
ORXGF opened at $4.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.55. Orca Energy Group has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $4.95.
About Orca Energy Group
