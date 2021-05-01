Canaccord Genuity Trims Orca Energy Group (OTCMKTS:ORXGF) Target Price to $8.10

Orca Energy Group (OTCMKTS:ORXGF) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity from $8.40 to $8.10 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ORXGF opened at $4.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.55. Orca Energy Group has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $4.95.

About Orca Energy Group

Orca Energy Group Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells petroleum and natural gas to the power and industrial sectors in Tanzania. It principally holds interests in the Songo Songo natural gas field located to the south of Dar Es Salaam. The company was formerly known as Orca Exploration Group Inc and changed its name to Orca Energy Group Inc in July 2020.

