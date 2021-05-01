Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$122.00 target price on the stock.

CNR has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$148.00 to C$146.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$145.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$137.00 to C$147.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$145.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$143.31.

TSE:CNR opened at C$132.33 on Tuesday. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of C$108.78 and a 52-week high of C$149.44. The company has a market cap of C$93.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.80, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$144.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$140.87.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported C$1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.40 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.62 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 46.80%.

In related news, Senior Officer James Barry Cairns sold 1,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.68, for a total transaction of C$163,548.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$109,423.65. Also, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 4,200 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$143.98, for a total transaction of C$604,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,858,146.98. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,015 shares of company stock worth $870,946.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

