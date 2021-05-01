Capital Advantage Inc. Has $1.05 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Capital Advantage Inc. raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,434 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,267,809 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,649,155,000 after buying an additional 372,183 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $3,153,816,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,929,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,223 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,917,691 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,899,957,000 after acquiring an additional 293,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,402,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,497,550,000 after acquiring an additional 991,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

NYSE:HD opened at $323.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $306.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.21 and a 52 week high of $328.83. The firm has a market cap of $348.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.39%.

HD has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price objective on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.65.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.