Capital Financial Planning LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $874,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 18,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000.

Shares of EWY stock opened at $90.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.80. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1 year low of $49.44 and a 1 year high of $96.30.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

