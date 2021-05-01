Capital Financial Planning LLC Buys New Position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marks Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $18,825,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,357,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,371,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 133.1% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 14,609 shares during the period. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,816,000.

IYG opened at $182.72 on Friday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 1-year low of $102.80 and a 1-year high of $185.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.96.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

