Capital Financial Planning LLC Has $514,000 Stock Position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Capital Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 32.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 373.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 653,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,085,000 after acquiring an additional 515,102 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 247,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,575,000 after acquiring an additional 7,203 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 191,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,802,000 after acquiring an additional 36,110 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 169,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,234,000 after acquiring an additional 8,008 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 166,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,858,000 after acquiring an additional 12,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGZ opened at $118.08 on Friday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a one year low of $117.56 and a one year high of $122.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.09.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

