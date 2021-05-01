Capital Financial Planning LLC Has $770,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Capital Financial Planning LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Capital Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 157.9% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $107.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.14. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.51 and a 1 year high of $112.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Read More: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.