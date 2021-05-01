Capital Financial Planning LLC Invests $376,000 in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 10,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,152,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,899,000 after buying an additional 4,260,071 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,125,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,232,000 after buying an additional 3,498,429 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $88,158,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,162.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,676,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KWB Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,888,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $36.44 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $24.43 and a 52-week high of $37.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.10 and a 200-day moving average of $33.94.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

