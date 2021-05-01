Capital Financial Planning LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Capital Financial Planning LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,357,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $82.31 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.03 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.63.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

