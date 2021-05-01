Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target Increased to $170.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $135.00 to $170.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.03% from the stock’s previous close.

COF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.64.

COF stock opened at $149.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $68.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. Capital One Financial has a 52 week low of $51.91 and a 52 week high of $150.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.22 and its 200 day moving average is $107.31.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $2.86. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.02) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $4,307,543.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,936,536.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total transaction of $5,888,462.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,480,120.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,339 shares of company stock valued at $15,176,648 over the last three months. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

