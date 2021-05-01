Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Lifted to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Capital Power from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of Capital Power in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Capital Power from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Capital Power from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Capital Power in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Capital Power has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.40.

Get Capital Power alerts:

Shares of CPXWF opened at $32.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.43. Capital Power has a 1-year low of $16.84 and a 1-year high of $32.16.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.