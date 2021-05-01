Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPSR) Short Interest Update

Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPSR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,500 shares, a growth of 47.4% from the March 31st total of 48,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tuttle Tactical Management lifted its holdings in shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition by 187.1% in the first quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 78,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 51,472 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition by 199.7% in the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 45,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 30,500 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $183,000. 33.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition alerts:

Shares of CPSR stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $9.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,298. Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day moving average is $10.04.

Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the consumer, healthcare, and technology, media and telecommunications industries.

Read More: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.