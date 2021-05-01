Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) PT Raised to C$6.00

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CS. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$4.25 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their price target on Capstone Mining from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$3.35 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Capstone Mining to C$4.80 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$3.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.24.

CS opened at C$5.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$4.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.25 billion and a PE ratio of 13.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Capstone Mining has a 12-month low of C$0.48 and a 12-month high of C$5.84.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The mining company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$193.03 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Capstone Mining will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Capstone Mining news, insider George Leslie Brack sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.33, for a total transaction of C$866,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,794,000. Also, Director Richard Norman Zimmer sold 62,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.20, for a total value of C$260,689.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$323,689.80. In the last three months, insiders sold 641,183 shares of company stock valued at $2,771,706.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

