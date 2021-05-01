Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 218,100 shares, a drop of 49.0% from the March 31st total of 427,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from $0.90 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from $1.75 to $2.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from $1.25 to $2.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRLFF traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.20. 35,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,464. Cardinal Energy has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $2.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.01.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of low decline light, medium, and heavy quality oil, and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2020, company had total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves are 99,258 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

