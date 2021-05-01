Caribbean Investment Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BCBHF) Short Interest Update

Caribbean Investment Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BCBHF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, an increase of 144.9% from the March 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.
BCBHF stock remained flat at $$0.48 during trading on Friday. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,308. Caribbean Investment has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.54.
Caribbean Investment Company Profile
Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators
Receive News & Ratings for Caribbean Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caribbean Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.