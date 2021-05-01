Caribbean Investment Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BCBHF) Short Interest Update

Caribbean Investment Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BCBHF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, an increase of 144.9% from the March 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

BCBHF stock remained flat at $$0.48 during trading on Friday. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,308. Caribbean Investment has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.54.

Get Caribbean Investment alerts:

Caribbean Investment Company Profile

Caribbean Investment Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services in Belize and internationally. It operates through Financial Services and Corporate. It offers savings accounts, non-interest bearing and interest bearing checking accounts, merchant accounts, and term deposits; and lending services, including overdrafts, lines of credit, and secured mortgage loans for personal, residential, or commercial purposes.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Caribbean Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caribbean Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.