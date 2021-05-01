Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.950-2.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.68 billion-$19.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.86 billion.Carrier Global also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.95-2.05 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CARR. Barclays lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Atlantic Securities cut Carrier Global from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America started coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Carrier Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.25.

NYSE CARR traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,279,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,016,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.13 and a 200 day moving average of $38.73. Carrier Global has a one year low of $15.43 and a one year high of $45.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

