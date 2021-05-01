Carry 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.49 Million (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. One Carry coin can now be bought for about $0.0183 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Carry has traded up 25.5% against the U.S. dollar. Carry has a total market cap of $144.59 million and $2.49 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Carry alerts:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00016308 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00048906 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000275 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Carry Profile

CRE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 9,347,746,557 coins and its circulating supply is 7,906,832,783 coins. The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Buying and Selling Carry

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Carry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.