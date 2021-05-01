Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share

Posted by on May 1st, 2021

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Cassava Sciences in a research report issued on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cassava Sciences’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.64) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.07) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($4.88) EPS.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Cassava Sciences from $24.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Cassava Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.60.

Shares of Cassava Sciences stock opened at $46.80 on Thursday. Cassava Sciences has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $117.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.00 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $4,687,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cassava Sciences by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,970,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,440,000 after buying an additional 525,472 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 569.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 611,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 520,414 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,194,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 187.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 164,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 107,286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.65% of the company’s stock.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit