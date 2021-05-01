Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Cassava Sciences in a research report issued on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cassava Sciences’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.64) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.07) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($4.88) EPS.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Cassava Sciences from $24.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Cassava Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.60.

Shares of Cassava Sciences stock opened at $46.80 on Thursday. Cassava Sciences has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $117.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.00 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $4,687,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cassava Sciences by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,970,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,440,000 after buying an additional 525,472 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 569.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 611,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 520,414 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,194,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 187.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 164,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 107,286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.65% of the company’s stock.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

