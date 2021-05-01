Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,339 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,852 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up about 1.0% of Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 5.2% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 1,892 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 28.3% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 989 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at about $759,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on COST. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $399.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.79.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $372.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $354.10 and a 200 day moving average of $362.06. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $293.84 and a 52 week high of $393.15. The company has a market cap of $164.66 billion, a PE ratio of 38.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

