Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Has $1.15 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 9.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,895 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,565 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. South State CORP. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 5,008 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock opened at $398.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $375.85 and a 200-day moving average of $348.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $273.71 and a 12 month high of $402.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total value of $2,092,092.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,122,734.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,335,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,420 shares of company stock worth $7,532,962 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $409.61.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

