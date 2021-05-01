Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,747 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Norges Bank bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $2,351,012,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 290.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,759,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,987,325,000 after acquiring an additional 19,155,193 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 293.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,373,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,571,834,000 after purchasing an additional 15,195,906 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 637.5% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 15,271,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,178,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,201,254 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 287.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,819,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,220,462,000 after purchasing an additional 11,737,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.83.

NYSE NEE opened at $77.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.04. The stock has a market cap of $152.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.65 and a 12-month high of $87.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

In other news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 28,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total value of $2,160,295.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,607 shares in the company, valued at $13,810,567.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $8,970,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,680 shares of company stock worth $14,718,893 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

